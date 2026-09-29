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Hampton City Schools Teacher of the Year: Erin Miller

Hampton City Schools names Erin Miller the Teacher of the Year. Miller is a fifth grade teacher at Armstrong School for the Arts and has 18 years experience in education. She's also a Hampton High School graduate. Beyond teaching, Miller leads the schools Chorus Club and serves on the Wellness Committee.
Hampton City Schools Teacher of the Year: Erin Miller
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HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton City Schools has named Erin Miller as its Teacher of the Year.

Miller is a fifth-grade teacher at Armstrong School for the Arts and brings 18 years of experience in education to the classroom. A graduate of Hampton High School, she has dedicated her career to helping students learn and grow within the division.

Beyond her work in the classroom, Miller plays an active role in school life. She leads the school's Chorus Club and serves on the Wellness Committee, helping support students and staff outside of academics.

School officials recognized Miller for her commitment to education, leadership and contributions to the Armstrong School for the Arts community.

As Hampton City Schools' Teacher of the Year, Miller is being honored for her impact on students and her dedication to fostering a positive learning environment.

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