Man charged with murder in 40-year-old Virginia Beach cold case released on bond

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Connecticut man charged with capital murder in a 40-year-old Virginia Beach cold case has been released on bond.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's office confirmed that Charles Randell Berry, 66, was released after a judge granted him a $100,000 bond on Thursday. Virginia Beach prosecutors said they objected to Berry receiving bond.

Berry was arrested May 18 in Newington, Connecticut, in connection with the rape and murder of Roberta Walls, 22, whose body was found in a field behind Old Donation Elementary School in Virginia Beach on May 15, 1986. Walls had last been seen alive the night before at Bayside Public Library, across from where her body was found.

Watch previous coverage: Arrest made in Virginia Beach 1986 murder cold case

Arrest made in Virginia Beach 1986 murder cold case

As a condition of his bond, Berry must wear a GPS monitor, live at home, and check in with a Virginia Beach court once a week.

The Virginia Beach Police Department's Cold Case Squad led the investigation that resulted in Berry's arrest. In 2001, investigators developed a male DNA profile from evidence collected in the case, but no matches were found at the time.

In 2023, the Virginia Beach Police Department received grant funding that allowed investigators to pursue forensic genealogy leads. Through that process, investigators identified Berry as the suspect.

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