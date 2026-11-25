HAMPTON, Va. — In the near future, the sound of traffic on Cunningham Dr. could be joined by the sound of construction.

A proposal for a 4-story, 44-unit apartment complex on the vacant lot at the corner of Cunningham Dr. and Build America Dr. is one of the numerous projects statewide receiving funding through the Affordable and Special Needs Housing program.

Tuesday’s announcement comes less than a week after the governor held a housing summit in Hampton to talk about what she’s doing to address the need for affordable housing in Virginia.

Watch: Gov. Spanberger unveils new strategies for affordable housing

Gov. Spanberger unveils new strategies for affordable housing

“One of our signature bills in next year’s legislative agenda invests in transit-oriented development because it’s smart to put new housing near transit," Spanberger said at the summit.

According to information presented to Hampton’s Planning Commission, the developer behind the Cunningham Dr. project proposes having 6 one-bedroom, 27 two-bedroom, and 11 three-bedroom units. All will be at or below 80% of the market rate for apartments in the city.

This is the latest in a series of proposed housing projects in Hampton. In July, News 3 talked with a Hampton resident about a proposed apartment complex on Von Schilling Dr.

Watch: Proposal to turn former Cinema Cafe site in Hampton into apartment complex moving forward

Proposal to turn former Cinema Cafe site in Hampton into apartment complex moving forward

The proposal calls for 255 units spread across three four-story buildings.

On November 19, Hampton’s planning commission received a presentation about a proposed 4-story, 132-unit apartment complex on Barrack St.

In May, News 3 talked with the Hampton Roads Workforce Council about the need for affordable housing in Hampton Roads.

Watch: Hampton Roads employees face housing affordability challenges

Hampton Roads employees face housing affordability challenges

“Workforce housing in particular is a very promising concept that the Hampton Roads Workforce Council and our partners would like to see more structural effort toward," said Hampton Roads Workforce Council Senior Development and Communications Dir. Andrew Nissman.

News 3 reached out Wednesday to the developer behind the Cunningham Dr. project for an interview but did not get a response by the deadline for this story.

As of Wednesday, The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality was accepting public comment on the project through November 30.

Watch for Colter Anstaett's reporting on News 3 and WTKR.com. Have a story idea or tip for Colter? Email him.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.