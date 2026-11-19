HAMPTON, Va. — The city of Hampton is taking a step toward being prepared for the start of retail marijuana sales in Virginia in 2027.

At Thursday's Hampton Planning Commission meeting, one item on the agenda was proposed zoning amendments for marijuana businesses. Restrictions on where marijuana businesses can open, how they can operate, and what they have to do to be allowed to open are all things the city had in mind.

“I think it’s a very good thing that Hampton is being very proactive," said Wray Haynes.

Watch: Spanberger, lawmakers announce compromise to open retail marijuana market in Va.

Spanberger, lawmakers announce compromise to open retail marijuana market in Va.

Haynes lived in Hampton for 20 years. At the time News 3 interviewed him for this story, he was living in Williamsburg but still had family in Hampton and is in the city often. He uses marijuana for his health issues. While he’s glad to see the city being proactive, he questions some of the restrictions being proposed.

According to information presented to the planning commission, the city was proposing to only allow marijuana businesses to be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

“If we can sell booze at 6 a.m., why not 6 a.m. to midnight? If you’re going to make it and treat it like it’s an over-21 regulated product for adults to use, give me the same restrictions the state places on alcohol," Haynes said.

Watch: Virginia's $250 public marijuana fine faces advocate pushback

Virginia's $250 public marijuana fine faces advocate pushback

Another proposal was limiting retail businesses to certain zoning districts and requiring businesses to get a use permit from the city.

“Why would the city make it harder for an entrepreneur to, one, create tax for the city, create jobs for the city," Haynes asked.

There is another side to the story, though. People opposed to legalizing marijuana often express concerns about mental health risks and addiction among other things.

Hampton is not the first in the area to consider marijuana-related changes. On November 1, News 3 told you about the discussion happening in Suffolk.

Watch: Suffolk weighs where recreational marijuana businesses could operate

Suffolk weighs where recreational marijuana businesses could operate

In September, News 3 was in Chesapeake talking with a tobacco and vape shop about what was going on in Chesapeake. The state mandates marijuana businesses be at least 1,000 feet away from schools, but beyond that localities have control over where the businesses can be.

“I think that’s a good idea so that way it’s not sold near schools," said Epic Tobacco & Vape Manager Molly McLean.

Watch: Chesapeake takes first step toward creating zoning rules for recreational retail marijuana sales

Chesapeake takes first step toward creating zoning rules for recreational retail marijuana sales

Any recommendations from Hampton’s planning commission have to be approved by Hampton City Council before they go into effect.

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