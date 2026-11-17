HAMPTON, Va. — Could the U.S. Space Academy be located in Hampton?

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger thinks so and is suggesting part of the academy be at Fort Monroe. The fort may not be the first place you think of when you think of a location for a U.S. Space Academy, but Fort Monroe Authority Director Scott Martin calls the idea an exciting opportunity.

“I think Virginia’s proposal is especially compelling. To, A, bring the Space Academy back to, really, where the race for the stars began — here in Virginia, here in Hampton. Then I think, really, interestingly and most creatively is deploying a old site, a national historic landmark, for the 21st century," Martin explained.

Watch: 'A long-term investment:' Redevelopment of two historic buildings at Fort Monroe announced

'A long-term investment:' Redevelopment of two historic buildings at Fort Monroe announced

In a statement from the Governor’s Office, Spanberger says, in part, "With our unparalleled defense footprint and world-class research assets — including NASA’s Langley Research Center — I am confident Virginia can meet the federal government’s ambitious goal and begin training the first class of cadets by 2028.”

The statement also includes a comment from Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade, Carrie Chenery. "Virginia’s proposed Academy, anchored by Fort Monroe and NASA Langley, offers NASA the chance to scale quickly at the heart of an already vibrant space ecosystem,” she says.

Martin isn’t worried a Space Academy would take away from what else is being planned for the fort.

Watch: Hampton City Council receives update on future development of Fort Monroe

Hampton City Council receives update on future development of Fort Monroe

“I think that’s when it gets really exciting. It’s going to be totally creative versus what people think," said Martin.

NASA Langley Research Center declined News 3's request for an on camera interview for this story, saying interviews were not being offered at the time. But, a statement says "NASA appreciates the interest in our plans for establishing the U.S. Space Academy.”

It goes on to say November 16 was the deadline for responses to the agency’s request for information about building a U.S. Space Academy and says more information will be shared “in the coming weeks.”

Watch: NASA Langley shows off new airborne science lab as first mission nears

NASA Langley shows off new airborne science lab as first mission nears

“If Virginia lands this, it would be great for the region," said Hampton University Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences Department Chair, Dr. Bill Moore.

He imagines the university could benefit from having a Space Academy in Hampton and visa versa.

“The kinds of things that HU has done in the area of space and working with NASA very naturally tie into what the Space Academy is going to be training people to be ready to do," said Moore.

When a decision would be made about where the U.S. Space Academy would be and when it will be built were unclear Tuesday.

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