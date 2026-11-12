Hampton City Council receives update on work to turn former Deaf and Blind School property into a park

HAMPTON, Va. — Beyond the gate at the site of the former Virginia State School for the Deaf and Blind in Hampton wasn’t much Thursday, but with a few million dollars and a little more time it was expected to look much different.

“It’s really good to see this actually come to fruition," said Heidi Johnson.

Johnson lives near the property and was part of the community meetings that helped shape the design of a future park there.

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“We really want to honor the school and the alumni and what it really meant to this community," said Johnson. "We’re ready for them to break ground and get something good for our community because there are a lot of disparities in this community. You can walk up and down this street and see. The resources that we see in the community are not similar to what they have in other areas."

Thursday afternoon, Hampton City Council got an update on the work on the property. The rendering of the proposed final design that was included in the presentation calls for the park to have an interpretive trail, water feature, community garden and outdoor classroom among other things.

One question that came up during the presentation was will there be restrooms.

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“Still looking at the restrooms based on the amount of funding we get," Hampton Parks, Rec recreation, and Leisure Services Director Darrell Crittendon responded.

The presentation said the total cost of the project is expected to be $5.6 million. The city expected to find out in May 2027 if it will get grant funding that has been applied for.

When News 3 toured the property in 2025 as options for it were being considered, one resident, Aaron Weaver, who lives nearby said while the park is a good start more needs to be done in the area.

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“This neighborhood has been neglected in terms of resources and taken care of for a long time. I’m talking 20, 30-plus years," Weaver emphasized.

He said residents have long been frustrated the city allowed the property to become blighted and that a warehouse was built on part of it when residents wanted affordable housing.

When News 3 showed Johnson the proposed design, she said it looks very close to what residents said in the community meetings they wanted. She was hopeful the park will help spark more development.

“Hopefully, we’ll have some more community members come into our community and say, ‘Hey, the Greater Wythe Community could use some love, too,’” Johnson said.

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