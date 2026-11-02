New data shows more than 1.6M Virginians voted early for the 2026 midterm election

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Early voting was over Monday, and new data showed how many people voted early across Virginia.

On the last day of early voting, Democratic candidate for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, Elaine Luria, rallied voters in Virginia Beach. Her opponent, Republican incumbent Jen Kiggans, did not hold an event Saturday but was scheduled to hold one Monday night.

By the time the polls closed Saturday, close to 156,000 voters in the district had cast their ballot according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project. In the last midterm election, only about 103,000 people in the district voted early.

Saturday was also the busiest day for early voting, with more than 112,000 people voting either in person or by mail.

Watch: Early voting picks up in Virginia as Election Day approaches

Early voting picks up in Virginia as Election Day approaches

The data shows more than 1.6 million people voted early statewide for the 2026 midterm, over 650,000 more than the previous midterm in 2022.

Of the three congressional districts covering Hampton Roads the 1st Congressional District had by far the most early voters, almost 203,000.

“It felt high, especially compared to the August primary," said York County Registrar Walt Latham.

Watch: Chesapeake voters hit the polls on first Sunday of early voting

Chesapeake voters hit the polls on first Sunday of early voting

York County is part of the 1st Congressional District. Latham said despite the high turnout, he wasn't sure what turnout would be on Election Day.

“We’ve got enough ballots for everyone to show up, so we’re prepared either way," Latham said.

When News 3 was in the district October 29 talking with voters, voters I said the economy was top of mind for them.

Watch: What's top of mind for Virginia's 1st congressional district voters?

What's top of mind for Virginia's 1st congressional district voters?

Another issue that had come up was the candidates’ net worth. It was the subject of political ads from both candidates and something they talked with News 3 about during early voting.

"Yes. I don’t have it right here in front of me," Republican incumbent, Rep. Rob Wittman, responded when asked if was prepared to say what his neet worth is.

“I know what my worth is, what I’m claiming my interests of investments or what debt I have. Rob Wittman needs to explain that to the voters," Democratic candidate Shannon Taylor said.

Watch: Virginia's 1st Congressional District: Wittman faces toughest reelection battle yet against Taylor

Virginia's 1st Congressional District: Wittman faces toughest reelection battle yet against Taylor

As for security on Election Day, Latham said law enforcement would be close by.

“They’re not going to be stationed at polling places, because that can cause problems as well. But, I think they’re well-equipped to deal with anything and we’ve told our election officials to call 911 if something urgently is happening or to let us know if something needs to be done," Latham explained.

Statewide, polls were scheduled to be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Watch for Colter Anstaett's reporting on News 3 and WTKR.com. Have a story idea or tip for Colter? Email him.

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