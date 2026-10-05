NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia's 1st Congressional District race is drawing increasing national attention as Republican incumbent Rob Wittman faces what could be his toughest reelection challenge yet from Democratic challenger Shannon Taylor.

Wittman, who has represented the district in Congress since 2007, is seeking another term in a district that stretches from York County to the Richmond suburbs.

Taylor, the Commonwealth's Attorney for Henrico County, is hoping to flip the seat for Democrats in a race that appears significantly tighter than past contests.

A recent Washington Post poll showed Taylor leading Wittman by four percentage points, highlighting the competitiveness of a district that Wittman won by roughly 13 points just two years ago.

"It's a very, very competitive race," Wittman told News 3 before the poll's release. "It will be closer than it's been in the past. I feel good, though, about our efforts."

Taylor said voters are looking for a change in representation.

"It's the message that people want to elect someone who is going to take care of them," Taylor said. "That's what they feel is not happening right now."

WATCH: Virginia's 1st Congressional District: Wittman faces toughest reelection battle yet against Taylor Virginia's 1st Congressional District: Wittman faces toughest reelection battle yet against Taylor

The UVA Center for Politics changed its rating of the race from "Leans Republican" to "Toss-Up."

"Because it's a close race, it's gaining more attention than it would normally gain, and lots more resources are coming in," Wittman said.

Taylor says she is working to connect directly with voters throughout the district.

"I am going everywhere in this district, multiple times, interacting with voters, listening to their concerns," she said.

As Election Day approaches, both campaigns have launched attack ads.

One ad supporting Taylor questions Wittman's personal wealth, claiming the congressman became significantly wealthier during his time in office.

"With almost 20 years in Congress, Rob Wittman's gotten up to 40 times richer," the ad states.

Wittman's campaign has responded with an ad of its own, accusing Taylor of misleading voters.

"Have you seen this garbage? Shannon Taylor is lying about me," Wittman says in the ad.

In an interview with News 3, Wittman said increases in his net worth are tied to inheritances he received following the deaths of his parents and in-laws. He also said he has investments managed by financial professionals and third-party managers.

However, Wittman disputed the claim that his wealth increased fortyfold.

"I can assure you that I don't believe that figure is correct," he said.

Congressional financial disclosure forms provide ranges for assets and liabilities, making it difficult to determine lawmakers' precise net worth.

When asked whether he would disclose his exact net worth, Wittman said he would be willing to provide that information.

"Yes. I don't have it in front of me, but I'd be prepared to let folks know what that is," he said.

News 3 followed up with Wittman's campaign on Friday. A campaign official said the congressman needed to consult with his financial professionals and would provide additional information when it becomes available.

Taylor's financial disclosure form lists assets ranging from approximately $750,000 to $1.5 million, including a life insurance policy.

"I know what my worth is when I'm claiming my interests of investments or what debt I have," Taylor said. "Rob Wittman needs to explain that to the voters."

With less than a month until Election Day, the contest is shaping up to be one of Virginia's most closely watched congressional races and could play a role in determining control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

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