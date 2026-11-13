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Hampton Roads legislator will try again to get bill passed to give localities ability to create pop up zones

Bill was tabled in 2025
A Hampton Roads state legislator plans to try for the second year in a row to get a bill passed to allow localities to create pop up zones.
Hampton Roads legislator will try again to get bill passed to give localities ability to create pop up zones
Virgil Thornton
Hampton legislative breakfast 2026
Posted
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HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton Roads state legislator plans to try for the second year in a row to get a bill passed to allow localities to create pop up zones.

The bill was a topic of discussion at a November 12 breakfast with Hampton City Council members and state legislators who represent the city.

Watch: Hampton City Council scheduled to vote on 2027 legislative priorities

Hampton City Council scheduled to vote on 2027 legislative priorities

Hampton and Virginia Beach are pushing for the bill. The bill was tabled in 2025. If passed, localities would be able to take special action to try to control unpermitted, so-called pop up events.

In April 2026, there was an unpermitted event that drew hundreds of people to Buckroe Beach in Hampton. There was a similar event in 2025.

Also in April 2026, in Virginia Beach there was a shooting at the oceanfront that prompted Virginia Beach Police to make a public plea for state legislators to pass pop up zone legislation.

Watch: VB City leaders push for pop-up event zones after Oceanfront shooting

VB City leaders push for pop-up event zones after Oceanfront shooting

Del. Virgil Thornton, who represents Virginia's 86th District, is carrying the bill. At the breakfast, when News 3 asked him if he thinks he'll have better luck with the bill the second time, he said yes.

“We’ve been able to meet with some stakeholders in regards to the bill language. Also, in speaking with the localities as far as what they’d like to see in it, they feel would best meet need for that specific locality. So, being able to just get with everyone at the table and find out how to best craft it, I think that will help us tremendously," Thornton explained.

The bill is expected to be introduced when the General Assembly session starts in January.

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