'It's just been awesome:' New partnership helping veterans in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The city of Hampton is honoring veterans in a new way. The first Veteran's Day Home Repair Blitz happened Wednesday.

Navy veteran John Tessler and his wife's home was one of two that was worked on. They got a new deck. They bought their home in 2021 but hadn’t been able to do much to it.

“I’m a 100% disabled veteran, so I’m on disability," Tessler explained.

The city partnered with Rebuilding Together of Hampton Roads to fix up the homes. The nonprofit does home repairs for low to moderate income families in Hampton Roads. Executive Director Natasha Stewart said the nonprofit partnered with the city after hearing about how the city works with Habitat for Humanity doing similar work.

“I’m a veteran myself. I’m always working to help the veteran community, trying to get involved in any way possible. I’m also very committed to affordable housing in our area and the most affordable housing is housing that we already live in. So why not reach out to the people who, we know, need it the most," Stewart said.

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Veterans had to meet certain requirements to be eligible and had to apply to have work done.

“HUD has eight principles of safe and healthy housing that we’ve created a 25-point checklist from. So the veteran tells us what their concerns are in their home," said Stewart. "We go through that 25-point checklist and then we collaborate with the homeowner to identify and prioritize what projects need to be completed the fastest that’s going to make the most impact on their daily lives."

At Tessler’s home, along with the deck volunteers worked on the staircase inside and the dryer vent. It’s work he didn’t think he would be able to have done otherwise.

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“I come from a family of veterans, going all the way back to World War I. This shows that the community really supports the veterans here in Hampton Roads," said Tessler.

“It just makes me ecstatic. I also come from a veteran family. I did not serve but my parents served and a lot of people on my dad’s side of the family served as well. Just seeing this on Veteran’s Day is fantastic," Tessler's wife said.

The second home being worked on belonged to Navy veteran Phyllis Catlett.

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“It’s just been awesome," Catlett said.

Work included painting, kitchen and bathroom updates, and installing a new AC and furnace.

“It was something not having heat. When that furnace went out on me, space heaters won’t get it," Catlett emphasized.

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Having the work done on Veteran’s Day made it extra special.

“It’s elating. It’s just wonderful to think that we get something back for what we gave as veterans, you know," said Catlett.

Prior to the work getting started on both homes, Hampton Mayor Jimmy Gray talked about Veteran's Day and the work the volunteers were going to do.

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"But it’s one thing to just say thank you. It’s another thing … a better thing … to find a way to show these veterans just how grateful we are. That’s why we’re here today," Gray said.

The partnership was expected to happen again in 2027, helping four more veterans.

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