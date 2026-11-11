Virginia Beach Oceanfront fills with tributes for annual Veterans Day parade

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hundreds gathered along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Wednesday morning to honor those who have served in the military during the annual Tidewater Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony.

“Military is part of the DNA of Virginia Beach, and we are VB Proud,” Mayor Bobby Dyer said.

That pride was on display throughout the morning as residents lined the streets near the Virginia Beach Convention Center to show their appreciation for veterans and active-duty service members.

JOHN HOOD

Matthew Oldfield, who grew up in Virginia Beach, said military service runs deep in his family. His father is a veteran, his brother is on active duty, and several other family members have served.

Oldfield brought his own flags to the parade as a way to show his gratitude to those who have served and their families.

“I'm out here expressing that and expressing that like people need to,” Oldfield said.

The celebration included waving flags, marching bands, a submarine display, and other tributes to the military.

JOHN HOOD

For some attendees, spending Veterans Day at the parade was a way to show their appreciation, even if they had never served themselves.

“I did not serve myself. I so appreciate the ones that did. That's the least I can do,” attendee Mark Brogan said.

Veterans participating in the parade said the support from the crowd made the event especially meaningful.

“This is awesome. This is a very, very beautiful day. We're out here walking in honor of all of our veterans that have served, regardless of what branch,” said Victor Sanchez, a Navy veteran.

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