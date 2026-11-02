Virginia Beach mother says 6-year-old is recovering after electrical shock at baseball field

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three children were taken to CHKD after being shocked by a wire connected to a light pole at Trant Field, home to Lynnhaven Baseball, on Friday night.

Vivienne Reyes said her 6-year-old son, Milo, was among the children who were injured while families attended a baseball game the night before Halloween.

"It was terrifying because he was talking differently, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, is this going to be a permanent thing?' It's just scary," Reyes said.

John Hood

According to Reyes, another child ran to find an adult after several children were shocked by a wire connected to one of the field's light poles.

"Everyone just kind of broke loose and started running around trying to find the kids, trying to figure out what was going on," Reyes said. "One of the other parents was the one who found my son Milo, carried him to the front, and called the ambulance. I believe Milo was the only one who was unconscious."

Reyes said Milo and two other children were taken by ambulance to CHKD. She believes roughly 270 volts passed through her son's body, but he did not suffer burns.

"For the most part, he is good," Reyes said. "He thinks he has superpowers because he held the electric shock and didn't get burned."

John Hood

Lynnhaven Baseball said in a statement Monday that all of the children involved in Friday's incident are safe.

The organization said North Landing Electric inspected and repaired the light poles and wiring, and the field has been cleared to resume night games.

Reyes said she does not blame the organization but wants to know what caused the electrical failure.

"We just want to get to the bottom of why the electrical system failed," she said.

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