Virginia Beach’s Rudee Park construction expected to begin in fall 2027

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city leaders received an update Tuesday on plans for Rudee Park at the Oceanfront, with construction expected to begin in late fall 2027 and take about two years to complete.

The update comes after city leaders approved the park’s concept plan last year.

City staff said the design process is expected to be 100% complete by the end of February, keeping the project on track for construction to begin in late fall 2027.

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“We made some great progress, so I wanted to share those items with you today,” Chief Facilities Officer Chad Morris said.

Morris said construction is expected to follow a phased approach over approximately two years, requiring careful coordination throughout the project.

“The key is we really need to start construction by late fall of 2027,” Morris said.

City staff also discussed adjustments to the park’s layout to accommodate emergency vehicles and other space needs.

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The city recently purchased property at 310 Atlantic Ave. to provide additional parking for the project. Although a parking garage is not currently planned for Rudee Park, the property could provide an estimated 30 to 35 additional parking spaces.

“We think we can at least get 30 to 35 additional parking spaces from that area that was picked up,” Morris said.

A fundraising campaign is expected to begin in the spring, to raise $8 million to $10 million. Potential fundraising efforts include offering naming rights for park amenities.

“There will be naming opportunities for individuals or businesses in the park so they can put their name on some of these amenities,” said Michael Kirschman, director of Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation.

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City staff is also exploring a park conservancy model under which the city would retain ownership of Rudee Park while an outside nonprofit organization would manage the site.

According to Parks and Recreation, the park’s opening is expected to coincide with the completion of phases one and four of the Virginia Beach Trail.

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