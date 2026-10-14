Virginia Beach city leaders consider closing Oceanfront parks overnight

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city leaders are considering an ordinance that would close three Oceanfront parks overnight, restricting access from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The proposed ordinance would apply to the parks at 17th, 24th, and 31st streets. The proposal was discussed earlier this month during a Resort Advisory Commission meeting.

John Hood

D. Nachnani, who is involved with the Atlantic Avenue Association and the Resort Advisory Commission, said the closures could help improve safety for visitors when the parks are not being used for scheduled activities.

“We close parks all over the city, so why not at the resort?” Nachnani said.

Nachnani said the goal is to give visitors a positive experience while maintaining safety at the Oceanfront.

“If the parks are being activated, we want our guests to have a phenomenal experience. But if they are not being activated, then we do this across the city — we close the parks at a certain time across the city,” Nachnani said. “So it only makes sense to do it at the resort if it gives us a safer experience for our guests.”

John Hood

A similar ordinance already applies to designated areas at city parks and libraries. Under those rules, people who enter or remain in restricted areas after 7 p.m. could be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor.

The proposed Oceanfront ordinance would not apply during city-sponsored events or events authorized through a city permit.

The proposal is expected to be discussed by City Council this fall. A date for the council’s consideration had not been announced.

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