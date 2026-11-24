VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city staff are already preparing for the 2027 resort season, with plans to expand weekend programming, improve public spaces and introduce new measures aimed at improving safety at the Oceanfront.

The preparations come less than a month after the offseason began and two weeks after the Mayor's Task Force for a Safer Virginia Beach presented 27 recommendations to improve safety across the city and resort area.

John Hood

Deputy City Manager Amanda Jarratt updated City Council on Tuesday about several recommendations already moving forward, including efforts to better manage the resort area's physical footprint.

Jarratt highlighted a schedule of activities planned for March, April, and May, saying the city has a robust lineup of events planned for the resort area.

One weekend receiving particular attention is Week 17, which has historically been associated with violence at the Oceanfront. The city plans to bring back the Beach Rodeo while adding a BMX experience along Atlantic Avenue.

City officials said they are also looking to use the parks at 17th, 24th, and 31st streets to support the events and highlight the resort area's action sports culture.

John Hood

Other initiatives planned between now and spring include a violence interrupter pilot program, repaving sections of Atlantic Avenue, and potentially establishing new hours of operation for Oceanfront parks.

City Manager Patrick Duhaney said the proposed park ordinance would give police another tool to address late-night disturbances and large gatherings.

Duhaney said officers have responded to incidents involving fights and conflicts in those areas as late as 1 or 2 a.m. He added that police currently lack a tool to require people to leave the parks when those situations arise.

City Council members requested additional information about the proposed ordinance, including when the restrictions would take effect.

The proposal is expected to be discussed again early next month.

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