VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A former Virginia Beach sheriff’s deputy accused in the death of Rolin Hill is still expected to go to trial next week, following a court hearing Monday where a judge ruled on several motions related to the case.

Hill died in June 2024 after being taken to the Virginia Beach jail following an incident at a 7-Eleven. He was placed in a wrap restraint and suffered a medical emergency while deputies were allegedly removing it. Previously released video shows Hill being struck in the face and neck area.

John Hood

Hill’s sister, Chane Hill, says the loss continues to affect the family, especially during the holidays.

“It’s not as loud as it normally is because Rolin is no longer here with us,” she said.

The trial of Eric Baptiste, one of three former sheriff’s deputies charged in connection with Hill’s death, is scheduled to begin next week after being delayed more than once.

John Hood

During Monday’s hearing, a judge ruled that law enforcement officers attending the trial cannot wear their uniforms in the courtroom unless they are witnesses in the case.

The ruling is similar to a previous decision barring people from wearing buttons or shirts showing support for Hill inside the courtroom.

The judge also ruled that Baptiste’s prior behavioral record while serving as a sheriff’s deputy cannot be used as evidence at trial.

John Hood

Chane Hill said she never expected the family to reach this point in the legal process.

“I never thought we would get to this point, and it’s just crazy that we’re finally here. We’re hopefully going to get some closure.”

The trial is expected to begin on Tuesday and last approximately three weeks.

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