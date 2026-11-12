Documents detail what 17-year-old suspect told VB police after teen's death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Newly obtained court documents are shedding more light on what a 17-year-old suspect told investigators after the death of 15-year-old Kayleigh Delfino at the Chase Arbor apartment complex in Virginia Beach.

According to a criminal complaint, Delfino was found dead at the bottom of a flight of stairs. Investigators followed a trail of blood up the stairs to the front door of an apartment where the 17-year-old suspect was the only person inside.

Court records state that an Amazon box bearing the suspect's address was found in a nearby dumpster. Inside were blood and blood-stained Swiffer pads. Investigators also found bloody towels in the dumpster.

John Hood

A search warrant was executed at the apartment, where additional blood was found.

Karrie Chapman, Delfino's mother, said her daughter knew the suspect and considered him a friend.

"I knew of him. She talked about him all the time. They were buddies, they were friends," Chapman said. "She drew a picture for him, and he was supposed to pay her, and he never did. She was supposed to meet him, and then this happens."

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According to court documents, Chapman learned her daughter was visiting the suspect through recent messages on Discord.

The complaint also states that the suspect admitted to police that Delfino was inside the apartment and that he grabbed a knife from the kitchen.

According to the documents, the 17-year-old referred to himself as a monster because he had killed someone.

Chapman said her daughter admired the suspect and looked up to him.

"Kayleigh admired him. Kayleigh looked up to him. He had a job, he was in ROTC, he was a good kid, and she admired him and really looked up to him. And it's really sad this happened," Chapman said.

John Hood

The 17-year-old will remain in custody until at least his next court hearing in December. A transfer hearing is scheduled for February to determine whether the case could proceed in Circuit Court, where the suspect could be tried as an adult.

"It's appropriate you are taught from a very young age what good and bad is, and you're taught what no means. And it's just sad when you can't trust kids you go to school with," Chapman said.

A celebration of life for Delfino is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Bayside Christian Church. Chapman said the community is welcome to attend.

If you would like to help Delfino's family with services, click here.

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