VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Aquarium is welcoming a new resident just in time for the holiday season: a Giant Pacific octopus named Dan.

Dan lives in the aquarium's South Building, where visitors can learn about the species and its unique abilities.

"This is a very charismatic animal, and people love the fact that he's here," said Steve Lacy, senior vice president of animals and exhibits at the Virginia Aquarium.

John Hood

Dan is the aquarium's only giant Pacific octopus. As its name suggests, the species is the largest in the octopus family.

He's named after the Virginia Aquarium Foundation’s previous board chair, Dan Peterson, who completed his term in June 2026.

Dan arrived at the Virginia Aquarium from the Pacific Northwest during the summer while staff waited for his new habitat to be completed as part of the Undersea Super Powers gallery.

The completed exhibit features two main habitats, one holding approximately 4,000 gallons of water and the other holding 2,000 gallons. A tunnel connects the two tanks, allowing Dan to move freely between them.

John Hood

The habitat was specifically designed to accommodate the octopus.

The exhibit also aims to educate visitors about the species' unique abilities, including camouflage and its ability to change the texture of its skin to blend into its surroundings while hunting.

"When you get here, keep your eyes peeled and make sure you're actually seeing Dan instead of a rock," Lacy said.

The Virginia Aquarium is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, but will welcome visitors throughout the remainder of the holiday season and beyond.

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