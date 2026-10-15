Former Kempsville High School athletic director granted bond in federal child pornography case

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A former athletic director and teacher at Kempsville High School was granted bond Thursday after being federally charged for possessing child pornography.

After waiving his right to a preliminary hearing, Kenneth Zachary Wolff was granted bond on the condition of staying home with his parents.

He also is not permitted to access devices that connect to the internet.

Federal investigators said the case began in May when agents at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport searched a traveler's cellphone and discovered suspected child sexual abuse material.

According to a criminal complaint and affidavit, records obtained from Telegram, Verizon and Google led investigators to Wolff.

Investigators said they linked Wolff to the online account through account information, phone records and surveillance observations.

Court documents allege that messages recovered during the investigation included discussions about child pornography and references to Wolff's employment at a school. In one message cited in the affidavit, the account holder allegedly wrote, "Shame we don't use the PE showers anymore. I would volunteer to supervise."

Federal authorities said those conversations helped establish probable cause for search warrants and criminal charges.

On Oct. 8, Homeland Security Investigations agents and Virginia Beach police executed search warrants at Wolff's home and vehicle. During an interview with investigators, Wolff allegedly admitted to accessing child pornography and using Telegram channels to obtain and exchange the material, according to the affidavit.

Authorities also seized several electronic devices during the search. Investigators said a preliminary review of an external hard drive uncovered multiple files depicting child sexual abuse material, leading to a federal possession charge.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools informed Kempsville High School families about the investigation in an email sent Friday. The division said it is cooperating with law enforcement in an ongoing investigation involving a former employee who no longer works for the school division as of Oct. 8.

Federal court records show the investigation remains ongoing.

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