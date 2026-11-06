Veterans Day gratitude line lets Virginians share messages with veterans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new Veterans Day effort is giving people a chance to go beyond simply saying “thank you for your service” by recording personal messages of appreciation that veterans and their families can hear.

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at The Up Center launched Call to Honor: A Veteran Gratitude Line, allowing people to leave messages from home or listen to recordings left by others.

Callers can dial 1-248-VETERAN (248-838-3726) and press 1 to record a message. Veterans and their families can press 2 to listen to messages left for them.

Visitors to the clinic can also pick up a red phone display and listen to the recordings in person.

For clinician Julie Bologna, the effort is personal. Bologna works with veterans and military families, but she is also a veteran herself.

“I think it’s gonna be good. I think it’s great that not only can people call and leave a message but the veterans come and listen to the messages,” Bologna said.

Some of those messages come from people the veterans may never meet.

“Even though we’ve never met,” one recorded message begins.

For Bologna, hearing those voices can serve as a reminder that veterans' experiences with military service are not all the same and that their service has not been forgotten.

“So sometimes it’s important to remember why you served and every veteran has a different experience some good some bad so it’s important that when you come out and you’re feeling bad about things to remember that there are people who appreciate you,” Bologna said.

Clinic Director Tanetta Hassell said the campaign is also an opportunity to recognize the sacrifices made by those who served.

“I think it’s important to consider the sacrifices,” Hassell said. “You know that veterans have made only about 6% of Americans have served in the military and only about one percent or active duty right now and so it’s very important to take the opportunity to support those that served.”

The clinic also provides mental health services for post-9/11 veterans, service members and their families.

Hassell said support is available if listening to the messages or reflecting on military service brings up difficult memories or emotions.

“I’ve trained in my therapist here to support those that might need it,” Hassell said. “We have the opportunity for same-day support if somebody realizes that they need some ongoing support and services so you’re absolutely right this is the perfect place.”

For Bologna, the messages are another way to remind veterans that there are people who value their service, not only on Veterans Day, but beyond it.

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