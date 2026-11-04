Shannon Taylor declares her victory in 2nd Congressional District race

VA. — Democrat Shannon Taylor has declared her own victory in the race to represent Virginia’s 1st Congressional District.

Taylor beat out incumbent Republican Rep. Rob Wittman, who represented the 1st District since 2007.

Taylor served as the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney for 14 years.

Virginia’s 1st Congressional District stretches from the Richmond suburbs to the Chesapeake Bay, including parts of Chesterfield, Henrico, and Hanover counties, as well as James City, York, Gloucester, and New Kent counties.

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