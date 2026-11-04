Former Gov. Bob McDonnell calls Virginia election results a ‘very tough night for Republicans’

NORFOLK, Va. -- Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell called Tuesday’s midterm election a “very tough night for Republicans” as Democrats appeared poised to make significant gains in Virginia and across the country.

McDonnell, a Republican who served as Virginia governor from 2010 to 2014, joined political analyst Eric Claville on WTKR News 3 to analyze election results as they came in Tuesday night.

Elaine Luria declares victory in rematch for Virginia's second congressional district

Their discussion came as Democrat Elaine Luria declared victory in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District and Democrat Taylor declared victory in the 1st District.

The panel was also watching the 5th District.

“Obviously, a very tough night for Republicans,” McDonnell said.

The former governor said historical midterm trends, combined with President Donald Trump’s standing with voters, created a difficult political environment for Republican candidates.

He also credited Democrats with effectively focusing their campaigns on differences with Trump and voters’ concerns about the cost of everyday goods.

“I think the Democratic Party as a group did a good job contrasting their views with the policies of Donald Trump, talking about the high prices of kitchen-table goods, and that carried the day,” McDonnell said.

The results could also cost Virginia congressional Republicans years of experience in Washington, McDonnell said.

“I think we lose a lot of seniority. I think we lose some good public servants,” he said. “These people I all know well, and I think they’re good people.”

Claville offered an even more sweeping assessment of the results, describing the election as a referendum on Trump.

“It wasn’t just a blue wave, but a blue tsunami,” Claville said.

Claville said voters appeared to be demanding change even in places that had reliably supported Republicans for decades. He pointed to affordability, the war in Iran and concerns about checks and balances in government as issues that influenced voters.

The election results could now set up a period of divided government in Washington, something both analysts said will require elected leaders to find ways to work across party lines.

McDonnell wished the victorious Democrats well, saying both parties would need to work together in the country’s best interests.

“You need statesmen to come up and say, ‘What’s best? What’s best for America?’” McDonnell said.

He pointed to Democratic President Bill Clinton’s work with Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Republican President Ronald Reagan’s relationship with Democratic House Speaker Tip O’Neill as examples of political opponents finding areas of agreement.

“We can do it again,” McDonnell said. “But it’s going to take courage and leadership.”

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