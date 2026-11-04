17-year-old boy charged in stabbing death of 15-year-old girl, Virginia Beach police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Virginia Beach on Monday, according to a news release from police.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Lord Tennyson Arch. First responders found a teenage girl dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy, who police did not identify, was taken into custody. He is charged with second-degree murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony.

The Virginia Beach Police Department is handing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact VBPD at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3Tips.com.

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