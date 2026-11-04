US Coast Guard medevacs passenger on cruise ship located off Oregon Inlet

A passenger was evacuated from a cruise ship located 32 miles off of the Oregon Inlet Monday after experiencing a medical emergency, the US Coast Guard said in a post Wednesday.

They say that a crew at Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City evacuated the passenger from a Norweigen Bliss cruise ship.

"https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=420&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F960922590073338%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0" width="560" height="420" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true">in a post Wednesday.

That passenger was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in stable condition.

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