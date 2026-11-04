First Warning Forecast: Warm Thursday with storms moving in Friday

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Partly cloudy skies are expected this evening, and a stray shower is possible as well. We'll see mostly cloudy skies fill in tonight with lows only dropping into the 50s and low 60s.

Thursday will be warm and humid, with mostly cloudy skies in the morning turning to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 80, with winds out of the S at 10-15 mph. A few showers are possible, with a 20% chance of rain expected. We'll see partly cloudy conditions turn to cloudy skies during the overnight hours, with lows only dropping into the 60s.

Friday will feature some much needed rain across the region. Showers in the morning will turn to a steady rain in the afternoon, with some downpours and thunderstorms possible as well. Isolated severe storms are possible, capable of producing flash floods and wind gusts up to 60 mph. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s, with humid conditions as well. Rain totals will be between 1" and 2". Rain will clear out Friday night, with drier conditions moving in on Saturday.

Seasonable weather returns this weekend, with high temperatures dropping back into the mid 60s. Dry conditions will carry over into next week, with temperatures staying in the 60s.

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