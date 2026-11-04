Suffolk police officer arrested, charged with threatening to shoot at a building: SPD

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk police officer was arrested and charged with a felony for allegedly threatening to shoot at a building, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

On Monday, 29-year-old Kenneth Barrick was arrested and charged with threats to bomb or damage buildings. Barrick has worked as a police officer in the SPD since June 2022, according to the department.

Barrick was put on administrative leave without pay while an internal investigation is completed. He is currently in Western Tidewater Regional Jail, according to SPD.

Both the criminal and internal investigations are ongoing.

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