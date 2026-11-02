Nearly 200 summonses issued during Suffolk weekend car meet-up: SPD

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk police issued nearly 200 summonses to over 150 people during a car meet-up on Saturday.

On Saturday night, around 12:50 a.m., Suffolk Emergency Communications got multiple calls about a car meet-up in the 100 block of Judkins Court. Officers in the area shut down the event, according to SPD.

Over 150 people received 189 summonses in total for various charges at the meet-up, according to police.

“Illegal car meet-ups have no place in our city,” said Police Chief James “Danny” Buie. “We will not tolerate activity that endangers residents, disrupts neighborhoods, or puts participants and bystanders at risk. Our officers will continue working to address these gatherings and uphold public safety.”

No injuries were reported.

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