Virginia Beach rally planned to protest Medicaid, SNAP changes in Trump-backed bill

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A rally is planned Thursday outside the Virginia Beach office of Rep. Jen Kiggans as opponents of President Donald Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill" raise concerns about changes to federal assistance programs.

Organizers say the noon event will focus on provisions in the legislation that they contend could significantly impact Americans who rely on Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP.

The measure is reportedly expected to reduce Medicaid spending by more than $1 trillion and cut hundreds of billions of dollars from SNAP over the next decade. They argue the changes could affect millions of people who depend on the programs for health care and food assistance.

Kiggans, a Republican representing Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, voted in favor of the legislation. She has said the bill includes reforms designed to reduce waste, fraud and abuse in Medicaid and SNAP while preserving benefits for vulnerable populations, including children, seniors and people with disabilities.

Critics argue the reductions could lead to fewer resources for people who rely on federal assistance.

The rally is scheduled to begin at noon Thursday outside Kiggans' Virginia Beach office.

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