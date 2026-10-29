Beyond lost access: Recent N.C. 12 closures hit Hatteras Island businesses hard

HATTERAS, N.C. — The hope is for N.C. 12 to reopen by noon Friday. Road access between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe has now been cut off for 11 days. This is the second time in the last month that the highway has been damaged and closed for an extended period.

"This is a real deal situation we're facing. People are losing their livelihoods," said Jeff Dawson, a business owner in Buxton.

This time last year, News 3 was at the North Carolina Beach Buggy Association's 16th Red Drum Fishing Tournament. But with N.C. 12 closed because of storm damage, the 17th annual tournament was canceled.

"This year would have been our largest ever. We were approaching 700 anglers for this three-day tournament," said Mike Regan, with the N.C. Beach Buggy Association.

This tournament is NCBBA's largest fundraiser, and all the money it makes from the event goes right back into programs and organizations on Hatteras Island.

"100% of our profit goes back to the island to help support the local organizations," said Regan.

It also would have brought around 1,000 people to Hatteras Island.

"It's a big economic loss to the community and this is not something that we (NCBBA) can make up," said Regan.

This is the reality for our Hatteras Island neighbors. October is a huge part of the shoulder season on Hatteras Island and the Outer Banks as a whole.

"We've lost our shoulder season for what, the fourth year in a row now?" said Dawson.

Some business owners tell News 3 they estimate they are losing tens of thousands of dollars right now. Dawson worries about the impact the past month could have on the Hatteras Island economy in the future.

"I fear for the local economy down here. We're going to lose a lot of local businesses this winter. There's no getting that back," said Dawson.

For now, NCDOT is hoping to have N.C. 12 reopened by noon Friday. The recent closures have reignited a major push for something to change on N.C. 12 near the Pea Island Visitor Center.

"I would love to see elevated causeways. Allow overwash, let the island be healthy, let the system be the natural system it is," said Dawson.

"It's washed out not once but twice, and probably will happen again if they don't change things to move the road away from the ocean," said Regan.

Even when N.C. 12 reopens, neighbors feel that access to Hatteras Island will remain on visitors' minds in the future.

"I think it's going to significantly affect people's decisions next year whether or not to come to our tournaments or not on Hatteras Island," said Regan.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.