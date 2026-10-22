From N.C. 12 closure to playoff win: An unforgettable journey for Cape Hatteras volleyball

HATTERAS, N.C. — Ocean water continues to spill onto the heavily damaged portion of N.C. 12 near the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center on Thursday, and the road remains temporarily closed.

The closure this week put the Cape Hatteras Secondary School girls volleyball team's season in jeopardy as the team needed to travel hours away for its playoff game Wednesday night.

"I was just very nervous it was all gonna be over," said Kyndle Stowe, a senior on the team.

"I was just kind of scared that like we weren't gonna be able to play in our playoff games," said Olivia Napier, a junior on the team.

But CHSS Athletic Director Woody Willis said discussions about how to transport the team, with all options on the table, happened earlier this week with Dare County Schools leaders.

Those discussions and many helping hands on Hatteras Island made sure the team was able to get to its game. A Chicamacomico Banks Fire & Rescue five-ton truck took the team over the damaged portion of N.C. 12 and to a school bus that would take the team hours away to their game.

"A lot of hands and a lot community members who were willing to come in and step up and get us across," said Willis.

It was an unforgettable journey just to get to the game, but the team stepped onto the court at Weldon STEM High School in Halifax County on Wednesday night and brought home the win as well.

"It was really exciting to go out there and win," said Stowe.

"This whole experience, it reminds us like why Hatteras is so great, the community and just how many people are rallying around us and rooting for us. So honestly, that final point was just like, like we did it, this all wasn't for nothing," said Brittany Barnett, head coach of the team.

Barnett said she loves the attention and support the team is getting on this journey but also hopes it leads to solutions for N.C. 12 access.

"We hope that people can see that this is a need, and that our government officials will step up, sit down, figure something out, so we don't have to keep dealing with it," said Barnett.

The team's playoff journey continues in Chapel Hill on Thursday night.

In a post on Thursday, Dare County Schools shared this statement about Lady Canes and the organizations that have helped make this journey possible:

Congratulations and good luck, Lady Canes!

A huge thank-you to everyone across Dare County Schools and Hatteras Island who came together to find a safe way to get the CHSS volleyball team to their playoff game. It truly takes a village, and we are fortunate to have such an incredible community that shows up for our students!

Special thanks to DCS and CHSS leadership, the DCS Transportation Department, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, the Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo Fire Departments, and our Hatteras Island Board of Education member, Mr. Kenny Brite, for helping make this possible.

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