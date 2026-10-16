Mandatory evacuation ordered for Hatteras Island visitors, state of emergency issued

HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. — The Dare County government is requiring all visitors to Hatteras Island to evacuate Friday night ahead of an expected coastal storm.

Visitors in Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, Buxton, Frisco and Hatteras Village are required to evacuate starting at 8 p.m. Friday night. A state of emergency was also issued for all of Hatteras Island in preparation for a developing coastal storm, according to the county.

Extended coastal flooding and ocean overwash are expected to close N.C. Highway 12, which could cut off roadway access to and from Hatteras Island like it did during the last coastal storm.

Watch previous coverage: OBX coastal storm expected to impact NC-12 access to Hatteras Island

OBX coastal storm expected to impact NC-12 access to Hatteras Island

Conditions will deteriorate as winds and seas build throughout Saturday and into Sunday morning. The greatest potential for overwash will be during high tide on Saturday around 1 p.m., Dare County says.

For updates and preparedness information, click here. To receive emergency alerts from Dare county, text DareEmergencyAlerts to 77295.

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