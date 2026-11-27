OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The Atlantic Ocean was a lot calmer on Friday than it was on Thanksgiving, but this week's coastal storm left its mark. That's especially true down on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands, where N.C. 12 continues to be impacted.

"It's so out of sorts right now as far as our weather patterns. I've never seen anything like it in my 30 years here," said Dare County Commissioner Mary Ellon Ballance.

Ballance lives on Hatteras Island. She and fellow neighbors living there now find themselves without N.C. 12 access for the third time in two months. On Friday, the highway continued to be closed between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe, between Frisco and Hatteras, and on Ocracoke Island.

"This is going to be a constant thing until something permanent is done," said Ballance.

All eyes have been on the sandbag reinforced section of N.C. 12 near the Pea Island Visitor Center because of the damage from the last two storms. But this time, the damage came on Ocracoke and along a 375-foot portion of pavement between Frisco and Hatteras.

"Everybody's focused on Pea Island. I've said I'm going to show you the next hotspot. This is it. This is what's going to happen next," said Ballance while talking about the specific stretch between Frisco and Hatteras.

NCDOT Division 1 Communications Officer Tim Hass spoke about that specific stretch and NCDOT crews' options for repair.

"It might be something where we can fill it temporarily with rock and open the road again, or it might be something along the lines of what's at Pea Island. What we're hoping is that this 375-foot section can get a temporary repair that allows us to open the road, at least one lane of it, in the coming day or two," said Hass.

Even though the coastal storm's impacts have subsided, Hass said NCDOT crews still faced challenges in the three trouble spots on Friday.

"Mother Nature wasn't very kind to us today. This morning, we saw repeated ocean overwash, and then during the day, we got the soundside flooding, which hindered us. We can't do our work when the road is covered with water," said Hass.

N.C. 12 will remain closed on Friday in these three spots, and the hope is for better weather on Saturday that can give NCDOT a better idea of a reopening plan.

"If Mother Nature treats us well, and the soundside flooding stops and the overwash stops, we'll be able to assess, we'll be able to clear, and we'll have a better idea of when we'll be able to open all three of these sections of Highway 12," said Hass.

Short- and long-term fixes for the vital highway continue to be discussed, including an NCDOT proposal to relocate a portion of the road near the Pea Island Visitor Center to the west. But each storm continues to show that this is a challenge impacting more than one area along Hatteras Island's lifeline.

The road relocation has been welcomed by Hatteras Island neighbors, but they continue to push for permanent solutions to all the hotspots on the island, including elevated roads and bridges.

"As hard as this is, this is really what needs to happen to get the attention that it needs to get fixed," said Ballance.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.