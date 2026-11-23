OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The last two N.C. 12 closures near the Pea Island Visitor Center heavily impacted Hatteras Island businesses during their vital shoulder season. Businesses eyed Thanksgiving week as a time when they could make up some of the lost sales, but the potential impacts of an incoming coastal storm are also on their minds right now.

"It was really disheartening to miss out on all of those sales. Not just the sales, but seeing those same people year after year," said Stephanie Bayne, owner-operator of Frank and Fran's Bait and Tackle in Avon.

Bayne is talking about the visitors who come down for annual fall fishing tournaments. The shop is usually heavily involved in the tournaments and gets a big boost in business from them.

But the last two storms we've had damaged and closed N.C. 12 for days, and multiple tournaments were canceled because of it. Bayne says one way they've been making up for lost business is through their online sales.

"We've been able to get out most of our online packages to our customers, and we've done a really good job of growing those online sales," said Bayne.

But the road closures can even have an impact on those operations.

"Doing a lot of sales and shipping, the road kind of plays a part in that too. You can't do online sales and make sure packages are going out if there's no road for UPS and FedEx to drive on," said Bayne.

Thanksgiving week is a time when Hatteras Island businesses could also look to make up for some of their lost sales this fall. But the potential impacts of a midweek coastal storm are top of mind right now.

"My worry is that we're going to have a lot of people that are here and maybe not leave because they're planning on being here for Thanksgiving," said Bayne.

NCDOT completed an 1,100-foot sandbag project along a 1,600-foot stretch of N.C. 12 oceanfront near the Pea Island Visitor Center this weekend. That includes the roughly 1,200-foot stretch that was damaged and closed during the last two storms, which now has added protection it didn't have previously. But even with that added protection, potential N.C. 12 impacts along this stretch continue to be a reality with each storm.

"They've been working really hard to get everything established at the Pea Island area and the Canal Zone. Until we get something with a more permanent fix, it's going to continue to be the reality. The sandbags are just a band-aid, a little bit better of a band-aid than we had obviously last time. So hopefully the sandbags will really hold up and do their job, just really worried with how bad this storm keeps looking," said Bayne.

An NCDOT proposal to move the damage-prone portion of the vital highway to the west has brought a breath of fresh air to Hatteras Island.

"I think we could definitely move the road west and work with the state and fish and wildlife to get that done. It seems like it should be a group effort to make sure that the infrastructure on Hatteras Island is a strong one," said Bayne.

But these storms aren't going away, so our Hatteras Island neighbors continue to hope for a permanent solution for their lifeline. They hope to see change sooner rather than later.

"The community is resilient, but we can't do it all. What we can't do is build a road, we can't build bridges, we need help from the government and the state to do that," said Bayne.

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