OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The last two storms on the Outer Banks damaged and closed Hatteras Island's lifeline for days at a time. In late September and mid-October, both N.C. 12 closures followed damage to more than 1,000 feet of the highway near the Pea Island Visitor Center.

"It was honestly kind of shocking that it broke up so much. I haven't seen it like that since I've moved down here," said Kat Taylor, who lives on Hatteras Island.

NCDOT started a sandbag project about two weeks ago that will place 1,100 sandbags along a 1,600-foot section of N.C. 12 in the vulnerable stretch near the visitor center. The project brings added protection to the vital highway as another coastal storm approaches.

The project wasn't accelerated because of the storm, but NCDOT made the roughly 1,200-foot portion that's been damaged by the last two storms a priority, placing the sandbags and covering them by this weekend.

Even with that added protection, Taylor says residents never know what to expect from these storms.

"I was hoping since they've actually installed sandbags that it might not get washed out as much. But it all depends, because they're talking about like the worst case scenario of how high the waves are, and even if the waves are that high, they're still going to get over those sandbags," said Taylor.

This remains the reality for Hatteras Island, but one positive is that NCDOT recently submitted a proposal to move this damage-prone portion of the highway to the west. If the project gets the green light, an NCDOT official tells News 3 that work could start sooner rather than later.

Hatteras Island neighbors have been happy to hear about the proposal as a short-term solution but continue to hope that one day they'll see a long-term solution to this issue.

"Ultimately, even if the with road relocation, it's going to be a matter of time. I think ultimately in our lifetime, it's going to end up being a bridge," said Taylor.

As of Sunday, even with the strong surf on our coast, the portion of N.C. 12 that's been damaged previously has stayed in good shape. The hope is that with the added protection, it will stay that way. But time will tell how much each high-tide cycle will affect the highway.

"We still don't know what exactly we're going to see," said Taylor.

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