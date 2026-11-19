OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The scene on N.C. 12 near the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center is a busy one these days. Sandbags being filled, bulldozers going back and forth with sand and front-end loaders reinforcing the dunes are all on display.

This exact stretch sustained about 1,000 feet of damage during both our late September and mid-October coastal storms, leading to extensive road closures and emergency ferry activation. A sandbag project that started nearly 10 days ago now gives the critical highway an added layer of protection as another storm approaches.

"What we're trying to prevent with these sandbags is the undermining. It's the undermining of the road that damages the pavement and causes the long-term closures that we saw in September and October," said Tim Hass, NCDOT Division 1 communications officer.

A total of 1,100 sandbags will eventually be placed along a 1,600-foot section of N.C. 12. But with this coastal storm approaching, NCDOT is focusing its efforts right now on protecting the stretch of road that has been damaged in the last two storms.

"We narrowed down where we wanted to get it done first, and that area is the 1,200 feet or so where the pavement got damaged, and that is where the priority is right now," said Hass.

NCDOT's typical preparations are underway, including staging equipment and preparing for what might come. The hope is that with those sandbags there, ocean overwash is all they'll have to worry about.

"In those cases, that's usually a minor repair. That's a matter of cleaning off the sand, cleaning off the water, and reopening the road," said Hass.

NCDOT is preparing for all scenarios just in case, including emergency ferry activation. But ultimately, the goal this time is for Hatteras Island's lifeline to stay intact.

"What we are absolutely trying to prevent in this storm is the damage to the road that causes the several days of closures," said Hass.

Drivers should be cautious this weekend as the storm rolls in and can stay up to date with NCDOT alerts at drivenc.gov and on the NCDOT N.C. 12 Facebook page here.

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