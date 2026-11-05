NCDOT approves ferry rates for 4 previously untolled routes for 2027

RALEIGH - Ferry tolling rates for four new routes that were previously untolled will go into effect January 1, the North Carolina Board of Transportation announced Thursday.

The announcement comes after new legislation was passed in July that requires tolling on all ferry routes by the beginning of 2027. The new toll rates were approved by the board in October.

PAST COVERAGE: With potential ferry tolls looming, Ocracoke residents offer their vision

With potential ferry tolls looming, Ocracoke residents offer their vision

The one-way single space vehicle tolls include:



Hatteras-Ocracoke: $10

Currituck-Knotts Island: $7

Bayview-Aurora: $7

Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach: $7

Tolls at Southport-Fort Fisher, Cedar Island-Ocracoke, and Swan Quarter-Ocracoke will remain the same.

Commuter passes for permanent residents of 20 coastal North Carolina counties and active-duty military can be purchased here for $150 or in-person at ferry terminals located at Cedar Island, Hatteras, Ocracoke, Southport and Swan Quarter.

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