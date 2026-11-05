High school football schedule shifts due to possible Friday inclement weather

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Friday's forecast is calling for rain and possible thunderstorms, shaking up the high school football schedule for the final week of the regular season.

A handful of match-ups slated to kick off Friday night have been shifted to Thursday or Saturday to try and avoid any issues with the weather. See below for an updated schedule, which will be adjusted as we learn of more changes.

Thursday:

Northampton @ Nandua- 6:00

Arcadia @ Armstrong- 6:30

King's Fork @ Nansemond River- 7:00

Oscar Smith @ Western Branch- 7:00

Deep Creek @ Grassfield- 7:00

Lakeland @ Great Bridge- 7:00

Granby vs. Maury- 7:00

I.C. Norcom @ Booker T. Washington- 7:)0

Lafayette vs. Tabb- 7:00

Warwick @ Kecoughtan- 7:00

Phoebus @ Menchville- 7:00

Poquoson @ Smithfield- 7:00

Gloucester @ Warhill- 7:00

Franklin @ Southampton- 7:00

Friday:

Nansemond-Suffolk @ St. Anne's-Belfield- 6:00

Frank Cox @ First Colonial- 7:00

Salem @ Kempsville- 7:00

Princess Anne @ Floyd Kellam- 7:00

Landstown @ Bayside- 7:00

Tallwood @ Ocean Lakes- 7:00

Heritage @ Woodside- 7:00

Bruton @ York- 7:00

Jamestown @ New Kent- 7:00

Isle of Wight Academy @ Atlantic Shores- 7:00

Norfolk Academy @ Catholic- 7:00

Saturday:

Norview @ Lake Taylor- 1:00

Manor @ Churchland- 1:00

Hampton vs. Bethel @ Hampton University- 2:00

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