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Woman hit, killed by car on W. Pembroke and Vaughan intersection: HPD

Top Stories for Hampton Roads on Nov. 4, 2026
Top Stories for Hampton Roads on Nov. 4, 2026
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HAMPTON, Va. — A woman was hit and killed by a car on Wednesday night on the intersection of W. Pembroke and Vaughan Avenues, according to Hampton Police Division.

Around 5:44 p.m., Hampton police arrived at the intersection of West Pembroke Avenue and Vaughan Avenue on the report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car.

A woman was crossing the road away from a crosswalk when she was hit by a car, according to the preliminary investigation. She died at the scene of her injuries.

W. Pembroke Avenue was closed while Hampton police investigated the crash.
This is still an active investigation, according to HPD.

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