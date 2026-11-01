Hampton police investigating shooting involving three victims on Ireland Street

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting involving three victims Saturday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the 100 block of Ireland Street, across the street from Phoebus High School.

A News 3 crew at the scene observed a heavy police presence, crime scene tape and investigators canvassing the area.

Authorities have not released information about the victims' conditions or what led up to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

News 3 is working to learn more and will provide updates as additional information becomes available.

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