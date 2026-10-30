School bus carrying 4 preschoolers overturns in James City County; 2 adults hospitalized

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A Williamsburg-James City County school bus overturned in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning, leaving two adults hospitalized and four preschool-aged children with minor injuries.

James City County

The crash happened around 9:22 a.m. at 4400 Centerville Rd. in James City County.

The bus was en route to drop children off at the Bright Beginnings preschool program at Clara Byrd Baker Elementary School when it went off the road and rolled onto its side.

Four preschool-aged children on board were assisted off the bus by bystanders at the scene. The children reported minor injuries and were evaluated by James City County Fire Department medical personnel on scene. None were transported, and all have been reunited with their families.

The two adults on the bus, a male driver and a female aide, were transported to an area hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

The James City County Police Crash Team is on scene investigating the incident.

Centerville Road was closed from the 4400-4700 block for an extended period of time. The incident remains under investigation.

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