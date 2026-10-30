Driver critically injured in 3-vehicle crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A driver was critically injured in a three-vehicle crash in Norfolk this morning.

Norfolk Police

Officers responded to the intersection of West Brambleton Avenue and Botetourt Street around 10:20 a.m.

"A sedan was traveling eastbound in the westbound travel lane before the driver failed to negotiate the curve leading into the Brambleton and Botetourt intersection," police said. "As it came around that curve, the vehicle crossed the median back into the proper travel lanes but struck two other vehicles that were slowing to stop for the red light."

The driver of the sedan that started the chain of events and that vehicle's passenger were both transported to the hospital. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries, while the passenger's injuries are not life-threatening.

One of the drivers from the other two vehicles involved was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

West Brambleton Avenue will be closed in both directions between 2nd Street and Duke Street while authorities investigate what led to the crash. Motorists in the area should expect delays and use an alternate route, such as Princess Anne Road, police said.

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