What's top of mind for Virginia's 1st congressional district voters?

POQUOSON, Va. — In Virginia’s 1st congressional district, democrat Shannon Taylor is hoping to unseat incumbent republican Rob Wittman.

The district covers part of the peninsula, including Poquoson, York County, and James City County.

Voters News 3 talked with say the economy is top of mind for them.

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“Everything seems to be more pricey now, especially gas," Jon Dahlmer said.

“I got my first apartment and it’s hard to do anything because all my money goes to rent, all of it goes to groceries. Even with the groceries, it’s four or five things and all my money’s gone," said Cameron Dahlmer.

As for the candidates, News 3 reporter Brendan Ponton talked with them in early October about the race.

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"It will be close, closer than it’s ever been in the past. I feel really good, though, about our efforts," Wittman said.

“People want to elect someone who’s going to take care of them that’s what they feel is not happening right now," Taylor said.

According to the UVA Center for Politics, as of October 27 the race is a toss up.

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News 3 asked Jon and Cameron if they think this election is any more consequential than past elections.

"Honestly, I don't think so," Jon Dahlmer said. "Everybody says they're going to do something and they don't end up doing it. So until someone proves me wrong, I go into every election thinking that nothing is ever going to change."

“No, but I’m still going to vote, just for the hope that things will change," said Cameron Dahlmer.

Election Day is November 3. The last day to vote early is October 31st.

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