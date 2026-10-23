Warwick rolls past Hampton to headline Thursday Peninsula action

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Last year only one team came between Warwick and a Peninsula District title.

Hampton downed the Raiders, 21-14, handing them their only district defeat and the Crabbers would go on to claim that crown.

This time around, Thomas Sykes and company made sure to return the favor, even though a district championship wasn't on the line. Warwick jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead and took down Hampton, 42-0, at Todd Stadium on Thursday night.

Jabril Perry threw for three touchdowns, Terius Brown rushed for two scores and Zyire White-Epps tallied three total TD's to pace the Raiders, whose defense pitched its third shutout in the last four games.

Granted, Hampton was without some key players due to injury, including quarterback Marcus Chapman, who was seen pregame wearing a boot.

Warwick improved to 6-3 and will close out its season November 6 against Kecoughtan after a bye week. Hampton is now 4-4 and will host Heritage next Friday night.

Thursday's scores:

Warwick 42, Hampton 0

Phoebus 55, Heritage 0

Smithfield 61, Jamestown 0

Lafayette 63, York 0

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.