Rahne, Monarchs hope for consistent execution on road at Louisiana Tech

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Ricky Rahne will be the first to tell you that the desire and work have always been there, it's the execution that has been holding ODU back.

This week on the Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Rahne discusses the Monarchs' trip to Sun Belt newcomer Louisiana Tech, where a 4-2 Bulldogs team awaits.

The two former Conference USA foes meet for the first time since 2021, when ODU defeated LA Tech in Norfolk, which would be the start of a five-game winning streak to end the regular season for the silver and blue.

This year's Louisiana Tech squad has yet to lose at home and is coming off a 24-0 triumph over Louisiana-Monroe. The Bulldogs bring a strong receiving game on offense and a strong balance of pressure and coverage on the defensive side of the ball. Their only two losses this season have come to LSU and Baylor.

Old Dominion enters with a 2-5 record, 1-3 in Sun Belt play, and has had a couple extra days to recover and reset after last Thursday's 23-15 loss to Georgia Southern.

The Old Dominion Football Coach's Show airs every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot Norfolk 27 through the end of college football season.

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