Fugitive wanted in deadly Hampton lounge shooting arrested in New York after 18-month search

HAMPTON, Va. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Hampton lounge in April 2025 has been arrested in New York following an 18-month, multistate fugitive investigation, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Curtis Shermaine Frazier Jr., 27, was arrested shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of Farragut Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.

Frazier was wanted in connection with the April 11, 2025, shooting at Karma Lounge in Hampton that killed 25-year-old D'Angelo Osborne.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Frazier faces several charges, including:

Second-degree murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Shooting in a public place

Reckless handling of a firearm

Shortly after the deadly shooting, Hampton police requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate Frazier.

Investigators followed leads in North Carolina and Georgia before ultimately tracking Frazier to Brooklyn.

The arrest was carried out by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in coordination with the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Authorities said Frazier was taken into custody without incident.

He is currently being held at Brooklyn Central Booking, where he is awaiting extradition to Virginia to face the charges.

News 3 will continue to follow this case and provide updates as more information becomes available.

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