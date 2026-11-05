Virginia Beach City Council incumbents hold seats; District 4 picks new representative

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Most Virginia Beach City Council incumbents on Tuesday's ballot kept their seats, while voters in District 4 opted for a change.

Barbara Henley in District 2, Stacy Cummings in District 8, Joash Schulman in District 9 and Jennifer Rouse in District 10 retained their seats. Worth Remick also led the District 6 race with all precincts reporting Wednesday morning.

For Cummings, returning to council means continuing to focus on affordability, particularly the cost and availability of housing.

“There are things that we still have to do to move the city forward,” Cummings said. “We still have to address the issue of affordability, especially housing affordability, and that’s only going to come by having more housing units being built.”

Economic development is also among Cummings' priorities. He said he wants Virginia Beach to attract businesses that create opportunities for younger residents to build their futures in the city.

“We need to get more businesses to come to Virginia Beach that will create opportunities for our young people to stay here,” Cummings said.

In District 9, Schulman said he is looking toward infrastructure and long-term projects, including improvements along Shore Drive.

“We’ve also got lots of resources toward our long-term projects,” Schulman said. “Shore Drive, I want to see shovels turning on our side of the bridge.”

District 4 voters choose Byrnes

District 4 will have a new representative.

Janet Byrnes, a retired Virginia Beach master police officer, defeated incumbent Amelia Ross-Hammond. Unofficial results Wednesday morning showed Byrnes with 55% of the vote with all eight precincts reporting. Provisional and post-election mail ballots had not yet been included.

Schulman said council members will have a role in helping Byrnes transition into her new position.

“I have every confidence that this council will welcome her in and help her understand how she can best serve her own constituents and give to the city as well,” Schulman said.

I reached out to Byrnes Wednesday night for comment and am waiting to hear back.

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