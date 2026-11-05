Rep. Don Davis survives redistricting, wins reelection in N.C.’s 1st Congressional District

NEW BERN, N.C. — The cheers rang out inside a New Bern restaurant Tuesday night as Congressman Don Davis made his way to the podium for his victory speech. This came just a few minutes after Republican challenger Laurie Buckhout called Davis to congratulate him.

"Eastern North Carolina, we did it," said Davis at the podium.

This is the second time in as many years that Davis has defeated Buckhout in the 1st Congressional District, but this time was different. In the fall of 2025, North Carolina Republicans successfully redrew the district.

The redrawn map moved Greene, Lenoir, Wayne and Wilson counties into the 3rd Congressional District and Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Dare, Hyde and Pamlico counties into the 1st Congressional District.

"See districts may change, lines may be redrawn, but at the end of the day, the people will have the final say," said Davis during his victory speech.

Davis's win came despite all six counties moved into the district voting in favor of Buckhout, which wasn't enough to flip the seat. Davis won by a similar margin to his victory in 2024.

News 3 was curious to hear from voters about this, especially in counties that had been redistricted, so we went to Beaufort County to talk to residents. Though the voters didn't want to go on camera, they had a variety of reasons why they felt Davis was successful again.

One told us communities were more focused on the local races that impacted them than the national ones. Another said that even with Buckhout winning the redistricted counties, there was still high turnout in these counties that contributed votes to Davis' win. Another said voters felt that sending Davis back to Congress was part of a nationwide push for change in Washington, D.C.

Davis spoke to the media after his victory Tuesday night and was asked if he had a message for North Carolina Republicans about their unsuccessful redistricting.

"The people will have the final say in all of this, and I believe we really need to look at mid-decade redistricting. I don't care if it's Democrat, Republicans that's doing it. I just don't think that it's the spirit of what people want and desire, I heard that from Republicans and Democrats, Independents alike," said Davis.

Davis was also asked about his message to Republican constituents who voted against him.

"I'm here to work for everybody. My challenge and plea is, hey, work with us. I just want a better life for our communities and our families," said Davis.

Davis did receive a call from Buckhout before coming out to the podium for his victory speech. He had this to say about that conversation.

"It was a conversation driven highly based on two members that served our country, that's worn the uniform. She served in the United States Army, I served in the Air Force, and I believe it was a conversation that was built on respect," said Davis.

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