BUXTON, N.C. — The reality for anyone living on Hatteras Island is that, by road, there is only one way on and one way off: N.C. 12. The highway's closures have affected the island's residents for years, but the last two storms caused damage that led to the lifeline of the island being cut off for days each time.

That remains the reality for Hatteras Island. Anytime there is a storm, strong winds or even king tides, residents have to live with the uncertainty of whether their lifeline is going to be cut off.

"It's just really difficult for all the families down here," said Adalee Garcia, a seventh grader at CHSS.

"It's pretty detrimental to every citizen here," said Ozzy Harris, an 11th grader at CHSS.

Garcia and Harris have both grown up on Hatteras Island and were among about 80 students who recently wrote letters to North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein about the impacts that N.C. 12 closures have had on them.

"I'm really glad that we have the chance as students to write a letter and get to have a say in this, because, we need a lot of change down here on the island," said Garcia.

"The tourists is the the main thing I was talking about because my grandfather has a family pool business, and that's what I do. The flow of tourism is a big part of a lot of jobs down here," said Harris, who works for his grandfather's pool business, and says they had to shut down operations early this year.

Evan Ferguson is the media coordinator at the school and shared where the inspiration for this project came from.

"The impact of Highway 12 just keeps hitting us, and it affects everything. We just kind of have felt like we're at a standstill on the island, as far as Highway 12's progress, and youth voices are really important, but they're often overlooked. I just thought, let's get these kids in here," said Ferguson.

Ferguson shared what it was like to read the dozens of students' letters that were mailed to Gov. Stein.

"It was really impactful to read them because some of the stories were about parents who couldn't get to important medical appointments, some were they missed a whole week of school because they got stuck off the island, and so they were struggling to catch back up, they missed sporting events. You could feel the emotion and the stress from the students, and that's not something that you want these middle schoolers and high schoolers to be dealing with," said Ferguson.

Ferguson shared what it would mean to the students to see Gov. Stein respond.

"I would hope that when he reads these letters, that he understands the impact that it's having on every single citizen down here, and the importance of what his action can do for the next generation," said Ferguson.

A recent NCDOT proposal would move a damage-prone portion of N.C. 12 near the Pea Island Visitor Center to the west. An NCDOT official now tells me that, if the agency gets the green light, that's a project that could happen sooner rather than later.

"A lot depends on the availability of who wins the bid and when the contractor is available. What I have been told is that this project will be months, not years. So it will be a fast-moving project if and when we get these permissions and these permits," said Tim Hass, communications officer with NCDOT Division One.

There's no shortage of resilience on Hatteras Island, but after countless N.C. 12 closures, residents have made it clear that they need help. The hope is that help will come through road moves, elevated roads or bridges to protect their lifeline.

"This time, I really hope there's going to be a change," said Garcia.

"If we don't have to worry about not being able to leave, that would be pretty crazy," said Harris.

"I think in the short term, moving the road west for now is the most feasible option, however, that is not going to hold for that long. We need to invest in span bridges or elevated road bridges at the hotspots on Hatteras Island," said Ferguson.

Gov. Stein's office did respond to News 3's request on if his office has received the letters. That statement can be found below:

"The Governor’s Office is aware of the letter campaign from students at Cape Hatteras Secondary School and will respond when our office receives the letters.

Governor Stein knows how crucial NC 12 is to coastal residents’ daily lives, which is why he declared a state of emergency in Dare and Hyde counties allowing NCDOT and Emergency Management to better coordinate with our federal partners to accelerate repairs.

Earlier this month, NCDOT submitted a proposal to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that would relocate NC 12 roughly 180 feet west of its current location at the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center. This plan would aim to reduce road damage caused by storms, flooding, and overwash and improve reliable access to N.C. 12.

The current situation with NC 12 is unsustainable. The residents, families, and school children in North Carolina’s Outer Banks need a better solution, which is why the Governor will continue to make it a top priority to collaborate with state, federal, and local partners to ensure that this road remains usable for the long term.”

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