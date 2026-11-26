OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The Outer Banks had an unwelcome visitor at our Thanksgiving table on Thursday: a coastal storm that is impacting the area from Corolla all the way down to Ocracoke. N.C. 12 closed in multiple areas on Thursday, and NCDOT will reevaluate stretches of the vital highway Friday morning before making reopening decisions.

"It was about 4 o'clock this morning, realized that our vehicles would probably need to be moved, and it was a little too late. We tried and they were already stuck in the sand," said Janelle Hively, who is staying with her family at an oceanfront home in Rodanthe.

News 3 spoke with Hively on Thursday after she posted a video of ocean overwash engulfing the family's two cars, which are now buried in sand up to the doors. Hively and her family have made Thanksgiving visits to the Outer Banks a tradition, but this is a situation they didn't expect to be in.

"It was kind of one of those 'never think it's going to really happen to us while we're on our trip kind of thing.' Kind of got a little worse than we had imagined," said Hively.

Ocean overwash during high tide forced N.C. 12 closures on Pea Island, between Frisco and Hatteras, and on Ocracoke on Thursday.

"The high tide just really threw a wrench at everything because we saw overwash pretty much at all of our hot spots," said Tim Hass, communications officer with NCDOT Division One.

Hass says crews have seen minor pavement damage along the highway in Hatteras and Ocracoke.

"That's like on the edge of the road, and that's things that we can repair, put some rock down and let people drive over it. That is the only pavement damage that we've seen so far, and so far it's minor, and hopefully it stays that way," said Hass.

As of Thursday, Hass says the added sandbag protection on N.C. 12 near the Pea Island Visitor Center is holding up.

"If there's any bit of silver lining to this, it's that those sandbags at Pea Island, last time I saw, are still there. That's good, because that means that road is not getting undermined," said Hass.

Hass says N.C. 12 in those three areas will remain closed Thursday, and crews will reevaluate each stretch after Friday morning's high tide.

For Hively, it's not an ideal situation, but she is looking at the positives and continuing her family's Thanksgiving tradition.

"Even though it's not best case scenario, we still love it here. It's beautiful, so we're just trying to find all the positives in it," said Hively.

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