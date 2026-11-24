OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The Outer Banks, and Hatteras Island specifically, are expected to feel most of the impacts from a coastal storm on Wednesday and Thursday. But strong wind gusts were on display Tuesday on N.C. 12 near the Pea Island Visitor Center, along the recently reinforced stretch of the vital highway.

"We have about 1,400 feet of sandbags in place there at the Pea Island Visitor Center, and they do provide the protection from the road being undermined. We still may see some overwash, but the sandbags are supposed to provide protection from the road being undermined and then the pavement damaged," said Tim Hass, communications officer with NCDOT Division 1.

That damage happened during both of our last two coastal storms in late September and mid-October. During the October storm, Dare County also issued a mandatory visitor evacuation for Hatteras Island. The county has urged travelers to use caution with this storm on its way but did not issue that same evacuation order this time.

Dare County Emergency Management Director Drew Pearson says the National Weather Service forecast, the recent work NCDOT has done to protect the road and the fact that this storm isn't expected to last long all played a role in that decision.

"Completely different situation at this particular point in time. For the last, nor'easter that came, there was very little infrastructure in place to protect the road. NCDOT has made great work in getting sandbags installed, improving the conditions down there, putting a lot of sand in, and this is not a long duration event. This is Wednesday into Thursday, two high tide cycles," said Pearson.

Congressman Don Davis was in Dare County on Tuesday, continuing his annual tradition of thanking law enforcement, first responders and 911 communications personnel for their service during the holidays. Davis and his team deliver pies in all of the counties he represents.

NCDOT recently submitted a proposal to relocate the damage-prone portion of N.C. 12 near the Pea Island Visitor Center to the west. Davis shared Tuesday that his office has now sent a letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service supporting that proposal.

"The Outer Banks communities have just been waiting far too long. We have to move from a band-aid fix, we have to look at a more permanent solution. Today, we submitted a letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services supporting the state plan to move Highway 12 about a half a mile or so inland, and also to relocate the visitor center at Pea Island. So, we're already engaged in these conversations, and we're going to work for a more permanent solution," said Davis.

Tuesday is the last day for public comment on NCDOT's proposal to relocate the road west. Hass says if NCDOT gets that approval, the agency is preparing to get everything in order as soon as possible.

"We are coordinating with all our permitting agencies, we are getting the bidding documents ready. Assuming that we get those permissions and those permits, we'll be ready to put the project out to bid as soon as possible," said Hass.

Though all eyes are on the stretch of N.C. 12 near the Pea Island Visitor Center, Hass says other hot spots along N.C. 12 could also be impacted by this storm. NCDOT is monitoring those areas and is ready to respond in places like Ocracoke and Buxton, if needed.

Hass says NCDOT is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel from Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. That's when NCDOT expects N.C. 12 could see the greatest impacts from this storm.

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